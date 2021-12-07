▶️ Extended forecast promises snow; Mt. Bachelor and ODOT ready

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

As we prepare to enter mid-December, a chance of snow is entering the forecast.

“I think we’re all really excited to get back on the snow. This is what we live for,” said Dustin Fletcher the Brand and Content Manager for Mt. Bachelor.

At Mt. Bachelor, snow is starting to pack the ground.

“Driving up to the mountain today, there’s a snow transition just past Wanoga Lodge and it was looking good at that point. It’s definitely on the warmer side for temperatures which is really great for building a solid base,” Fletcher said.

This upcoming weekend promises some mixed rain and snow, something the folks at Mt. Bachelor think could accelerate the resort’s opening day, which we usually see at the end of November.

“Good, high quality, dense base building snow so it’s challenging to put a number on how many inches it’ll take to open,” Fletcher said.

Mt. Bachelor officials say the multiple storms expected to roll through this weekend could bring that base .. as well as happiness for the winter sports enthusiasts itching to get back on the mountain.

However, for those in the city, the upcoming snow can spell a real problem for traffic and travel.

“We prepare by getting ready about a month and a half ago,” said Peter Murphy the Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Education.

ODOT has had its snow plows ready since November, with a pile of cinder ash in its yard to de-ice those slick roads.

“Our snow drivers, the people who come in and drive them, have all been kind of waiting for where we are right now,” Murphy said.

Ready and waiting, to tackle those high-danger spots, when the snow starts piling up.

“We put them on the tough places, the turns and the hills, that kind of place and just make sure people understand that they need to drive for the conditions that are available out there on the highway,” Murphy said.

To check Mt. Bachelor’s conditions, you can download their app here.