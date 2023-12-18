Learning Express Toys: “Different than the other toy stores”

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nestled in the Bend Factory Outlets is small, local toy store. And on Sunday, in that toy store, kids and their families got to meet Frosty the Snowman while looking at hundreds of different toys.

Christmas shoppers were able to choose from a wide variety of toys. If you could name it, Learning Express Toys probably had it.

“It’s a little different than the other toy stores, there’s actual creative play and learning stuff that I haven’t seen at the other stores,” Ami Stone said.

Since it was established in 2017, Learning Express Toys has been no stranger to community events. While you may look in the window and see dozens of shelves lined with toys, there’s much more to the store than just entertainment.

“When I’m looking at toys, truly what we’re looking for is what are items we can offer to people in our community that are going to help foster connection and create lasting memories,” Co-Owner Alee Lees said. “Yes we sell toys, but ultimately all of this fosters connection.”

Alee Lees and her husband James became owners of the store just about a year ago, and community has been a focal point of the store. Every customer is greeted once they walk in, gifts are wrapped for the shoppers who might be too busy to do it themselves, and the workers create a welcoming space for all.

“The atmosphere; it’s energetic,” Mary Kates said. “They always ask you if you need help and they introduce you to toys you wouldn’t necessarily go for.”

And the kids love it too. Whether you’re a fan of popular toys like Legos or want to find something that fits a niche interest, there’s a little something for everybody.

“I would pick one of these sleeping puppies,” Caleb Lutje said. “They had giant ears.”