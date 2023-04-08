Expo celebrates women and benefits local anti-human trafficking group

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Women’s Expo returned to the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend on Saturday.

The event featured businesses, organizations, and panel discussions designed to empower women.

The idea is to lift up and celebrate women, but there was also a serious message from one of the participating groups.

Lesa Davis of In Our Backyard, a nonprofit dedicated to anti-human trafficking awareness, stood by a table ready to share her story.

“You can be trafficked over the mind. You can be trafficked of the body. You can be trafficking any type of way. It’s not just taking someone and selling them. It could be using them for labor gain. There are so many forms of trafficking that people need to be aware of,” said Davis, a survivor leader with the organization.

She knows first hand the effects of human trafficking and how important it is to have an advocate like In Our Backyard.

“This organization has brought so much to my life and I want more people to know about it,” added Davis.

A portion of the proceeds from the expo will go to In Our Backyard to support the work they do across Central Oregon and the nation.