Bend has a rich history, but it can be hard to take it all in from behind the wheel of your car. It is much easier to view that history from a bike. For this week’s Destination Oregon, Dave Jones hops on an e-bike for a trip down memory lane.

Thanks to the folks at Let it Ride for showing us around. Join us every Thursday for another new edition of Destination Oregon, where Dave Jones takes you to some of the most interesting and beautiful places across our state.