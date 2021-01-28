EXPLAINER: Why GameStop’s stock surge is shaking Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you.

What’s going on with GameStop’s stock doesn’t make sense to a lot of people.

The struggling video game retailer’s stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from Wall Street to the White House.

It’s forcing hard questions about whether the market is in a bubble and whether a new generation of traders should be allowed to take full advantage of all the tools and free trades available on their phones, regardless of how reckless they may seem to outsiders.

Champions of the proletariat, meanwhile, are cheering louder from the sidelines, saying the 1% are finally getting their comeuppance.