Experts: Oregon seems to be in ‘perpetual drought’

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Experts say Oregon is becoming less resilient to drought as fewer seasons of abundant rain and snow prevent it from bouncing back from hot and dry conditions.

The Capital Press reports that Larry O’Neill, state climatologist at Oregon State University, says the current drought is “historically significant,” with about three-quarters of the state experiencing conditions considered “extreme” or “exceptional.”

O’Neill says between March and July, the state received less rain than during any comparable period in nearly a century.