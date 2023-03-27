Expert whistler and musician Andrew Bird to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, March 27th 2023

Multi-instrumentalist and expert whistler Andrew Bird is set to take the stage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer. 

The Grammy-nominated musician will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. 

Bird has released 17 albums since 1997, featuring his talents on the violin, the guitar, mandolin, xylophone, and glockenspiel, as well as whistling. 

He received a Grammy nomination in 2020 for his album “My Finest Work Yet” in the Best Folk Album category. 

You can find further ticket information here

ONLINE PRESALE:

Thursday, March 30, 2023

10 AM – 10 PM

GENERAL ONSALE:

Friday, March 31, 2023

10:00 AM

