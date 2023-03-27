Expert whistler and musician Andrew Bird to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Multi-instrumentalist and expert whistler Andrew Bird is set to take the stage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer.
The Grammy-nominated musician will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.
Bird has released 17 albums since 1997, featuring his talents on the violin, the guitar, mandolin, xylophone, and glockenspiel, as well as whistling.
He received a Grammy nomination in 2020 for his album “My Finest Work Yet” in the Best Folk Album category.
ONLINE PRESALE:
Thursday, March 30, 2023
10 AM – 10 PM
GENERAL ONSALE:
Friday, March 31, 2023
10:00 AM