Ex-UPS driver sentenced to 20 years for I-5 shootings

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A former UPS driver who pleaded guilty to shootings that injured a woman and damaged vehicles along Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Mail Tribune reports Kenneth Ayers, of Roseburg, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court for three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment, and four counts of criminal mischief.

Ayers pleaded guilty to the charges last week.

From May to August 2020, multiple drivers reported to authorities that their vehicles had sustained damage from bullets.

Last August a woman was shot and injured while driving.

Ayers declined to speak at sentencing.