Ex-prison nurse charged with sex assault of women in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment that accuses a former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse of sexually assaulting a dozen women in custody at the state women’s prison.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 37-year-old Tony Klein pleaded not guilty Monday to 21 counts of “depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.”

The indictment alleges that in 2016 and 2017 Klein committed various forms of sexual assault including aggravated sexual abuse.

Klein also pleaded not guilty Monday to four counts of perjury related to a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct while he was a nurse at the facility.