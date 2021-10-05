Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist is telling Congress that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. but its executives refuse to make needed changes because they elevate profits over safety.

Frances Haugen is appearing for a hearing Tuesday by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection.

The data scientist has stunned lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company’s awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation.

“Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” she says.