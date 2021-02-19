Ex-cop gets life sentences for murder of woman, man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Lebanon police officer has been sentenced in the murders of his ex-girlfriend and a man who was with her at her house.

The Statesman Journal reports 50-year-old Brenton Richmond was sentenced Thursday on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Tammy Lee Hopper and Erik Jacobs.

Richmond will serve back-to-back lifetime prison sentences and must serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

Richmond pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in January as part of a plea agreement.

Linn County District Attorney prosecutors say Richmond broke into Hopper’s house on Feb. 7, 2019 and fatally shot the couple.

