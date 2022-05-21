EWU to launch professional certificate program in craft beer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Eastern Washington University and No-Li Brewhouse of Spokane will create the school’s first professional certificate program for the craft beer industry.

The 15-credit program begins in the fall. No-Li Brewhouse owners John and Cindy Bryant donated $10,000 to help launch the certificate program.

Chris Cindric, a senior lecturer for EWU’s Department of Wellness & Movement Sciences, told The Spokesman-Review the idea for a craft beer certificate program was sparked after he invited Bryant to speak at one of his classes.

Cindric says more than 64 breweries are located within 100 miles of Spokane and demand is increasing for jobs in the craft beer industry.