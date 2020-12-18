Eviction ban extended until July for Portland-area renters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Renters and homeowners in Portland, Oregon who are behind on their payments due to the pandemic got a six-month reprieve when Multnomah County approved an extension of an eviction ban that was to expire within weeks.

State lawmakers are set to consider a similar extension of the eviction ban through June at a special legislative session next week.

Oregon’s largest county issued its eviction moratorium in March and extended it in September.

It would have expired Jan. 8.

The number of renters behind on payments has risen sharply during the pandemic and may now constitute 1 in 4 tenants statewide.