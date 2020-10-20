Every Child Central Oregon to host Halloween drive-in movie fundraiser

Looking for some safe yet scary good Halloween fun?

Ghosts, goblins and ghoulies of all ages are invited to the First Annual Spooktacular Drive-in Movie Fundraiser benefiting Every Child Central Oregon.

The event takes place on October 29 at the Cascade Relay Warehouse off 9th Street in Bend, which has partnered up with the local nonprofit affiliate to host this debut fundraiser and help it hit a $5,000+ goal.

On-screen for the big evening: the spirited, spooky classic comedy: “Casper.”

But that’s not all…expect more g’houl times with a costume contest and raffle baskets filled with gifts, goodies and treats—no tricks, we promise!

“As so many Halloween events have been canceled, this is going to be a fabulous way for people to enjoy Halloween safely, plus celebrate in a way that’s having a vital impact in our community,” says Melissa Williams, director of Every Child Central Oregon. “With the pandemic, drive-in movies naturally allow for social distancing, and our movie and fundraiser will be structured to ensure people can relax amid all this fang-tastic, much-needed fun!”

Speaking of need, last year, nearly 400 children spent at least one night in foster care in Central Oregon alone.

Advocating for these local youth and working to secure nurturing homes where they can flourish, Every Child Central Oregon leverages its small but mighty staff, a powerful network of caring partners, and its growing budget to support foster children and families alike.

“The struggles our clients are now facing have been unlike any we’ve ever seen, so this first fundraiser isn’t just timely but truly essential,” Williams says. “We had planned on a much larger gala 2020 event, but that just wasn’t doable from a health and safety standpoint. So we have pivoted, happily adapting our fundraising plans to fill that gap in local Halloween fun while remaining focused on the goal to raise awareness and funds for Every Child programs and services. It’s our greatest hope this Spooktacular Drive-In Movie will be a win-win for all!”

All proceeds go to impact those affected by foster care in Central Oregon.

Event details:

When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, arrive by 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1177 SE 9th St., Bend, OR at Cascade Relay Warehouse

Cost: $50 per car, where you can watch the movie from your car or use lawn chairs, blankets, etc. at your spot. Tickets must be purchased in advance: https://bit.ly/2I5kTtf.

Food: Onsite food truck, plus popcorn and Halloween goodies available for sale. Ok to bring snacks from home.

RSVP and advance payment required for this boo-tiful event!

Can’t attend the Halloween event fundraiser but wish to donate? Please visit: https://everychildcentraloregon.org/donate/.