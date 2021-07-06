Evacuations ordered due to wildfire east of Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations because of a wildfire east of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon on Tuesday that people in homes, recreation areas and businesses on Oregon Highway 138 between mile marker 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground should leave the area immediately.

The Jack Creek Fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say the fire grew quickly because of the steep terrain, abundance of fuels and inaccessibility.

It’s burning north of Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road.