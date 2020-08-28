Evacuations ordered as White River Fire near Mt. Hood grows to 4,500 acres

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office ordered a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation for an area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 on Friday morning due to the White River Fire.

The White River Fire is mapped at 4,500 acres in Wasco County and is 10% contained. According to the Forest Service, the fire is 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire, determining the fire exceeds local firefighting capabilities.

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is now able to mobilize resources to help local crews battling the flames.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, three structural task forces from Central Oregon and Clackamas and Washington counties arrived early Friday morning to help with fire containment. They’ll be working to protect threatened structures and property.

The fire was first discovered Aug. 17 and was started by a lightning strike.

Evacuation map below: