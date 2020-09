Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices are being removed from areas near Camp Sherman in Jefferson County.

Good weather conditions and an increased fire suppression of the Lionshead Fire led to the evacuation notices being lifted.

The structures along the US Forest Service Road 1499 to Monty Campground remain at a Level 1 evacuation notice.

The Lionshead Fire spans 198,231 acres near the Warm Springs Reservation. It is 10% contained as of Saturday.