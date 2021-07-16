Evacuation levels reduced as Grandview Fire reaches 20% containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some areas surrounding the Grandview Fire shifted from a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice to a Level 1 “Be Ready” notice Friday afternoon.

The decision was made after consultation with fire managers.

Areas now in a Level 1 “Be Ready” zone include the following:

Wilt Rd. and adjacent roads south of 17356 Wilt Rd. to Camp Polk Rd.

All areas including side roads off of Buffalo Rd.

Mountain View Ln. including side roads from 17820 Mountain View Ln. to the south

All residences on the east and south side of Holmes Rd. from milepost 5 to Lower Bridge Rd.

Northern portion of McKenzie Canyon (70425 McKenzie Rd. north)

The Grandview Fire reached 20% containment Friday, and remained at 5,971 acres.

Two Oregon National Guard helicopters assisted ground crews with efforts to keep fires inside containment lines.

The Red Flag Warning over the area expired at 11 p.m. Thursday night, and increased relative humidity helped lower fire activity.

Firefighters used infrared equipment overnight to find hot spots near firelines, which day crews extinguished.

Crews also worked to reduce dust and improve access on nearby roads.

Friday is expected to see temperatures in the 80’s and wind gusts of up to 15 mph, which should help crews build containment lines and start to mop up deeper into the fire’s perimeter.

Structural task forces continued to work around homes in the fire area.

Great progress made on the fire prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office to demobilize remaining crews by the end of Friday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are adjusting evacuation levels around the Grandview Fire in coordination with fire managers.

Along with updates listed above, the below evacuation orders remain in place.

A Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice remains in place for following areas:

Wilt Rd. addresses and any road off of Wilt Rd. from 17745 Wilt Rd. to the north

The last one mile of Stevens Canyon Rd. in Deschutes County

All residences off the FS 6360 (road to Alder Springs)

Residences in Jefferson County in the Stevens Canyon area, Wilt Rd. and FS 63, and all areas south of Geneva.

A Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuation notice for the following areas:

Wilt Rd. south of 17745 Wilt Rd. to 17356 Wilt Rd.

All areas of Stevens Canyon north of 70400 block

Mountain View Ln. north of 17820 Mountain View Ln.

Residences on the west and north side of Holmes Rd. from milepost 5 to Lower Bridge Rd.

The current evacuation map can be seen below.

The most current evacuation maps can be found here.