Coming soon: Rebates for EV stations at multifamily homes, public parking

Oregon Department of Transportation announced a new Community Charging Rebates Program on Wednesday. A rebate program to lower the cost of buying, installing and maintaining Level 2 and Level 1 EV charging stations at multifamily homes and publicly accessible parking areas throughout Oregon.

Level 1 charging is suited for plug-in hybrid EVs, e-bikes and e-scooters. Level 2 chargers can add 25 miles of range per hour on some vehicles and are mainly used in public parking areas.

“Our new rebate program will help close gaps in charging infrastructure and increase EV adoption rates,” said Suzanne Carlson, director of the ODOT Climate Office.

The new program launches in mid-June 2023 and will run in four rounds of funding through 2024.

The first round beginning in June will have $1.75 million available, and 75% of that funding is reserved for projects in rural and disadvantaged communities.

If you want to learn more about the rebate program, sign up for a virtual information session about the rebate program.