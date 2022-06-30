Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time since March

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Eugene, Oregon, woman who had acid thrown on her while walking her dog in March has been the target of two additional acid attacks at her home, believed to be committed by the same person.

The Register-Guard reports the Eugene Police Department is also investigating it as a bias crime after the suspect made comments about the woman being Native American.

Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says the latest incident happened early Tuesday when she opened her door to the outside and someone threw acid on her. She was taken to a hospital for chemical burns.

McLaughlin says the incidents are under investigation. The attacker was described as a young white man.

