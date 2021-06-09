Eugene woman dies on HWY 126 after crashing into power pole

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lane County has been identified as 56-year-old Staci Jackson of Eugene.
Oregon State Police said the preliminary investigation revealed Jackson’s Ford Escort was westbound on Hwy. 126E when it left the road and struck a power pole near milepost 17 around 11:48 pm.
Jackson was transported to Riverbend Hospital in Eugene where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene, assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.