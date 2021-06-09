Eugene woman dies on HWY 126 after crashing into power pole

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lane County has been identified as 56-year-old Staci Jackson of Eugene.

Oregon State Police said the preliminary investigation revealed Jackson’s Ford Escort was westbound on Hwy. 126E when it left the road and struck a power pole near milepost 17 around 11:48 pm.

Jackson was transported to Riverbend Hospital in Eugene where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.