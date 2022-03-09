Eugene man sentenced to life for killing grandmother

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man who pleaded guilty to beating his grandmother to death in Creswell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Register-Guard reports 47-year-old James Holt was sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court after reaching a plea deal and changing his plea to guilty in December to first-degree murder of his 87-year-old grandmother Sally Baldwin on April 5, 2019, at her home.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded that night to Baldwin’s house.

Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release Monday that Baldwin was severely beaten and unable to provide much of a statement about what happened.