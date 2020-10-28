Eugene man charged with murder, bias crime in man’s death

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Eugene man has been charged with murder and bias crime in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Monday in east Salem.

The Salem Police Department says Salem police detectives arrested and charged 46-year-old Manuel North with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities identified the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting as Herman Leslie Graham III of Salem.

North was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Marion County Circuit Court annex.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak for him.