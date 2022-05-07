Eugene man arrested after assault in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An early morning fight sent a man to the hospital and another to jail.

Bend Police responded to the assault around 7 a.m. near NE 3rd St and NE Dekalb Ave in Bend.

According to police, a passerby called 911 when they saw a man with an unknown object in his hand beating up another man.

They honked their horn, which seemed to break up the assault, and then stayed with the victim until help arrived.

The suspect walked off.

The victim, a 67 year old man, spent the night at the Bend Warming Shelter and left around the same time as the suspect was kicked out out the facility for making offensive comments to staff and those staying in the shelter.

The victim was taken to St Charles and is in stable condition.

At 7:30 a.m. officers contacted the suspect near NW Wall St and NW Newport Ave where he resisted their attempts to arrest.

The two officers received minor injuries as did the suspect.

Bend Police say the suspect refused medical treatment and refused to identify himself.

He was taken to St Charles for evaluation and treatment, then booked in the Deschutes County Jail as a “John Doe” later in the morning.

This afternoon, jail staff identified the suspect as 35 year-old Corey L. Bjur of Eugene, who was listed as a missing person by the Eugene Police Department.

Police say Bjur has been contacted multiple times around Bend since December by officers and service providers, but would identify himself as Nathan Baldwin.

The Bend Police Department requests anyone who witnessed the physical assault to please call the non-emergency number 541-693-3911.