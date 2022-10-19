Dozens of vehicles involved in I-5 crash near Eugene; 1 person killed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Southbound Interstate 5 near Eugene was shut down for miles Wednesday morning after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash.

Oregon State Police say 45 passenger vehicles and 15 to 20 commercial vehicles were involved in the pile-up that affected I-5 from milepost 228 to milepost 211. One person was killed.

OSP said the crash completely blocked the southbound lanes. The Oregon Department of Transportation temporarily dropped the cable barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes so vehicles caught in the backup could detour.

School buses from Eugene were brought in to help move 30 to 40 stranded drivers.

As of 11:35 a.m, ODOT said southbound I-5 remained closed at milepost 218, which is the OR 228 Halsey-Brownsville exit. Drivers should expect the road to remain closed most of the day.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but OSP noted foggy conditions during the morning commute.