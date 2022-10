by Dave Jones

Oregon’s Willamette Valley produces some of the finest wines in the world. And the 700-or-so wineries there are all ready and waiting for you to visit them.

If you’re in the Newberg area, Et Fille Wines– pronounced “a fee” — has a unique winery with a unique back story.

Et Fille has a tasting room in downtown Newberg and you can order their wines online.

