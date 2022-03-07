Estacada man arrested for DUII, felony assault after hit-and-run in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Estacada man was arrested early Monday and charged with DUII and felony hit and run after hitting a friend with his Jeep, according to Bend Police.

The incident started around 1:15 a.m. when 24-year-old Cesar Hernandez called police saying 27-year-old Tyler Suran was drunk and hit their friend with his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Lt. Juli McConkey said Suran left the scene of NW Colorado Avenue and NW Staats Street before police arrived.

Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics responded and took 32-year-old James Hanus of Portland to St. Charles in Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes later, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Suran’s Jeep in Redmond.

Bend Police officers and a dedicated DUII enforcement officer met the deputy and took over the investigation, McConkey said.

Suran was arrested for DUII and felony hit and run.

McConkey said Suran also had injuries from a fight with Hanus and 24-year-old Cesar Hernandez prior to him driving away from the area.

Hernandez, of Beaverton, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault/domestic violence.

Hanus was not arrested, but police say they will recommend third-degree assault charges.

The Bend Police Department would like to remind our community that impaired driving is dangerous, illegal and it causes significant injuries and death yearly.

Individuals who drink alcohol or use other intoxicants are encouraged to use rideshare opportunities such as Lyft, Uber, Taxi Service, Shuttle Service or designate a sober driver. Bend Police also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 or 911 for an emergency.