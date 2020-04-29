Escaped homeless camp cooking fire burns 1/4-acre near St. Charles

An escaped cooking fire at a homeless camp near St. Charles burned about a quarter acre of brush Wednesday morning, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Dan Derlacki Deputy Fire Marshal said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. at NE Purcell and NE Courtney Ave. and was contained by responding police and bystanders.

The fire burned less than a quarter-acre of undeveloped property about 300 feet away from the closest building.

Alfalfa Fire District responded with a water tender and the USFS provide a brush engine for assistance on the fire.