Escaped campfire sparks small brush fire near Riverhouse

An escaped campfire sparked a small brush fire Wednesday near the Convention Center parking area at Riverhouse on the Deschutes, Bend Fire & Rescue said.

Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said crews were able to quickly stop the 1/10th of an acre fire buring brush and grass in the canyon bottom off Rippling River Court.

The area was difficult to get to and crews will be on the scene for some time extinguishing smoldering vegetation, she said.

Smoke might be seen from this area for a few hours.

Bend Fire & Rescue wants to remind our community we are in extreme fire danger currently. Our fuels are dry and our temps are hot. Fires are anticipated to start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely under these conditions.

Burning violations can result in citations during extreme fire danger.

We ask our community to be extremely cautious with warming fires during this time.