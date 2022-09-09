Public memorial to be held for fallen Deschutes County Sheriff’s lieutenant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A public memorial service will be held for a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who died last weekend in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

The service for Lt. Ernie Brown will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m. It will be at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. The public is invited to attend.

Brown was involved in a motorcycle crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

A procession was held through Sisters and Bend Wednesday to escort Brown back to Central Oregon.

Brown was a 24-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

