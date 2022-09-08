▶️ ‘We won’t forget’: Procession honors fallen sheriff’s lieutenant, Marine vet

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A procession of police and first responders drove through Central Oregon Wednesday, escorting a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who passed away following an off-duty motorcycle accident.

The procession for Lt. Ernie Brown moved through Sisters on Highway 20 before passing the sheriff’s office in Bend and arriving at a funeral home.

Brown was involved in a motorcycle crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

Brown was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, working as a technician in the corrections division. DCSO said he spent 21 years in the corrections division.

“He always was in service,” said Lt. Brown’s friend Patrick Howland. “Going from a marine to working for the Sheriff’s Office, he meant a lot to a lot of people.”

Brown was promoted to sergeant in 2011. Brown later became a training sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

DCSO said Brown was a founding member of the sheriff’s office SWAT team and Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Brown was also a Marine Corps veteran.

“He will be remembered. We won’t forget him,” said Howland.

Brown is survived by his wife and three adult children.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and honor for our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Thank you for helping us through this most difficult time,” his family said in a statement.