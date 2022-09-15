▶️ Hundreds attend memorial for fallen Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Lt. Ernie Brown

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A public memorial service was held Wednesday for a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who passed away after an off-duty motorcycle crash.

Members of the sheriffs office and the community gathered at the county fairgrounds to honor Lt. Ernie Brown.

Hundreds were in attendance to hear about the U.S. Marine veteran’s dedication to community, law enforcement and family.

“We rode together and for 10 years we worked together. Known Ernie for some time and wanted to come honor him today,” said Roger Dosier, Brown;s neighbor.

Brown served 24 years with the sheriff’s office. He’s survived by his wife and three adult children.

