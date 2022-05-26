by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl in Crook County earlier this year.

The Crook County District Attorney’s Office said Erik Ray Diamond, 41, was convicted last week of first degree rape, second degree sexual abuse and a drug offense. He was sentenced to 130 months with no chance for parole, plus 20 years of supervision after his release.

The district attorney’s office said Diamond was accused in February of picking up the girl from her home, taking her to a remote location and giving her marijuana before forcibly raping her.

Although Diamond denied knowing the girl to investigators, the district attorney’s office said evidence linked his DNA to the girl.

Diamond’s criminal past included a 2017 conviction in California for sex with a minor, also involving a 17-year-old, the district attorney’s office said. He’s also served prison time for theft, drug possession, DUI and other probation and parole violations.

