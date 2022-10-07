Klamath Co. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend caught after 2 weeks on run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Klamath County man who sheriff’s deputies say tried to kidnap his estranged girlfriend twice in a matter of days was arrested Thursday after a 6-hour standoff.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Patrick Koon, 19, tried to abduct the woman on Sept. 18, but she was able to get away. Two days later, he was able to successfully abduct her. She was found by law enforcement later that night at the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult.

Koon was able to get away from police that night after allegedly driving south on Highway 97 at high speed. The sheriff’s office said his vehicle was stopped using spike strips, but Koon was able to escape on foot into the woods.

RELATED: ‘Armed and dangerous’: Man in Klamath Co. abduction case still on loose

RELATED: Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

KCSO said deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Avenue in Chiloquin Thursday. Several people were taken into custody and deputies knew Koon was still inside.

After hours of trying to get Koon to give himself up, deputies moved in around 12:15 p.m. and found him in the crawl space.

KCSO said Koon has been booked on charges of first- and second-degree kidnapping, burglary, assault, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.

The sheriff’s office said tips from the public helped in finding Koon.

Also arrested in the case was Souner Blane Crain, 47, on assault, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and a parole violation.