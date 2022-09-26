‘Armed and dangerous’: Man in Klamath Co. abduction case still on loose

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who law enforcement describes as “armed and dangerous,” after they say he abducted his estranged girlfriend last week, is still on the loose.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Eric Patrick Koon, 19, tried to abduct the Chiloquin woman on Sept. 18, but she was able to get away and call for help.

Koon is also the person of interest in last Tuesday’s abduction of the same woman, KCSO said. She was found a few hours later by deputies at the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult.

Koon fled south on Highway 97 at speeds of more than 100 mph, KCSO said. Oregon State Police stopped his vehicle with spike strips near milepost 222. Koon then ran off into the woods, allegedly armed with a handgun.

KCSO said it has spent the past week trying to find Koon, assisted by OSP, the Klamath Falls Police Department and U.S. Forest Law Enforcement. They have been unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office also said it has recent information suggesting some members of the public have been helping Koon in the past few days.

“Koon is armed and dangerous and the public should know they are putting themselves at risk if they attempt to help him,” KCSO said.

Koon may have also altered his physical appearance, KCSO said.

Anyone who sees him is urged to not approach him, but to call 911.