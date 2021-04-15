Equal pay bill passed by House but faces long odds in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats has approved legislation that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate.

The bill passed Thursday on a 217-210 vote. It would make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, curb the ability of companies to retaliate and beef up enforcement of existing laws.

It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their salaries.

But Republicans counter it would largely be a boon for trial lawyers looking to sue.