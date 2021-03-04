EPA fines wood treatment facility $223K over violations

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The state has fined a Eugene wood treatment plant more than $223,000 for hazardous waste and water quality violations that regulators say happened over the last five years.

The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued J.H. Baxter & Co. $223,440 in fines Wednesday for alleged violations that included the illegal treatment of 1.7 million gallons of hazardous waste between 2015-19 and two unpermitted discharges of untreated stormwater in 2019.

Company president Georgia Baxter said in a statement the company will continue to work diligently to protect human health and the environment.