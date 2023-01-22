EO Media Group says it will start newspaper in southern Oregon

by The Associated Press

MEDFORD, Ore (AP) — An Oregon-based media group says it will start a newspaper in a southern Oregon city that lost a longstanding newspaper this month.

Jefferson Public Radio reports that EO Media Group announced it will open a news outlet that serves Medford and Ashland after the closure of the Mail Tribune.

EO Media Group has 15 publications around the Pacific Northwest, including The Bulletin in Bend, Oregon.

The new print and online outlet will be called The Tribune.

EO Media Group publisher Heidi Wright says a newsroom of 14 people will be hired, including seven reporters.

The paper will start as online only.