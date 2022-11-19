Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest.

It’s a move opposed by environmentalists and the states of Oregon, California and Washington.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission completed an environmental impact statement that projected a positive view of the proposal.

But a coalition of groups said the commission’s environmental impact statement didn’t properly address harmful impacts on climate change, particularly that caused by fracking.

The pipeline runs from the Canadian border, through a corner of Idaho, and into Washington state and Oregon, and connects with a pipeline going into California.