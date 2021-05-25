Environmental group sues over post-fire tree removal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service claiming it unlawfully approved the removal of trees burned in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

The Capital Press reports the Klamath Forest Alliance filed the lawsuit accusing the agency of improperly “categorically excluding” the Slater Fire Safe Re-entry Project from environmental analysis.

The complaint says logging the trees without an “environmental assessment” or a more rigorous “environmental impact statement” violates the National Environmental Policy Act.

The plaintiff is asking a federal judge to overturn the project’s approval and halt its implementation until the Forest Service has proven it complies with environmental laws.

Capital Press was unable to reach a Forest Service representative for comment.