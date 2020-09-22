Enormous California wildfire threatens desert homes near LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert is continuing to threaten homes after destroying or damaging 29 buildings.

It’s one of more than two dozen major fires burning across California. Five of top seven largest wildfires in state history are currently active.

At 165 square miles, the Bobcat Fire is one of the largest ever in LA County.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for thousands of residents in foothill and desert communities.

In Oregon and Washington, more than 9,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 large wildfires across the states.