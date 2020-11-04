Endicott wins 7th term as Redmond mayor; 3 new councilors elected

Redmond voters elected three new councilors Tuesday night and the only incumbent running failed to hold on to his seat.

Ed Fitch, Shannon Wedding and Clifford Evelyn were the top three vote-getters, earning a spot on the council.

Camden King, the only incumbent, finished in the 4th position.

Also in Redmond, Mayor George Endicott kept his seat, defeating challenger Tanner Robertson.

Endicott won a seventh term as mayor with 53% of the vote in a race that was tighter than many expected.