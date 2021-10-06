Employment department offering businesses nearly $10K for each new hire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Employment Department is giving businesses a $9,600 tax credit for each new person they hire.

How? The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a federal tax credit that encourages employers to hire people facing barriers to employment. Qualifying individuals include some veterans​, individuals who have received government assistance through various programs, or simply those who have been unemployed for an extended period.

You’ll have a lower cost of doing business through your reduced federal income tax liability.

And thanks to your help, qualifying individuals will move from economic dependency to self-sufficiency, which has a lasting positive effect on your business and in our communities.

Four Important Things You Must Know.

Employers can receive up to $9600 for every new hire Only 2 pieces of paper are required to apply for the credit Our team is dedicated to helping business owners receive the Work Opportunity Tax Credit Submitting forms using the online portal is fast and easy

Visit OregonTaxCredit.org and submit your business information using the webform at the bottom of the page and our team will be happy to share the details of this program and start saving you money today!

Call our team at 503-947-1670, or

Email us at Oregon.WOTC@oregon.gov