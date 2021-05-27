Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee has opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says the man was still firing at the facility in San Jose when law enforcement rushed in Wednesday.

Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive.

The suspect’s ex-wife tells The Associated Press that he had a bad temper and would tell her that he wanted to kill people at work, “but I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now.”

A man wounded in the attack is in critical condition at a hospital.