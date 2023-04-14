▶️ 6 NW Emmy nominations for Central Oregon Daily News

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily News journalists were nominated Friday for six Northwest Regional Emmy awards. We share this region with much larger markets like Seattle, Portland and Spokane and we’re excited about this recognition for our colleagues.

Storyteller Steve Kaufmann received four nominations.

His story called “Four-Legged Foragers” is nominated in the Light Feature (Single Report) category. It’s about a competition involving canines to find truffles — the pungent fungi that bring a funky seasonal flavor to make simple dishes stand out. You can watch his story again below.

Steve’s three-part series on the state and National Forest Service efforts to detect wildfires early is nominated in the Environment/Science – News category.

Part One was about a married couple that staffs a fire lookout tower.

Part two looked at the use of fire detection cameras.

Part three looked at how planes with thermal imaging cameras search for new fires in the dead of night.

And Steve is nominated twice in the Historical/Cultural – News category.

One of those entries is alongside Central Oregon Daily News anchor Allen Schauffler. It looks at a University of Oregon archeology class exploring caves about 60 miles from Bend, piecing together the lives of the people who lived there as long as 13,000 years ago. Dr. Dennis Jenkins led the class and has earned the nickname “Dr. Poop.”

Steve’s look back at the “Balloon Bomb” that traveled from Japan and was detonated near Central Oregon during World War II, killing six people, is also nominated. They are believed to be the only casualties on the U.S. mainland during that war.

Storyteller Karli Olson received her first-ever nomination in the category of Single Shift MMJ. That stands for multimedia journalist.

She received the nod on her final day with Central Oregon Daily News as she heads off to her new job as a reporter for KPTV in Portland.

Here is one the stories submitted for her nomination. It’s about a group from a Bend church carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy called lefse.

And storyteller Eric Lindstrom is nominated in the Sports Story – News category for his feature on the Crane Mustangs. The tiny school captured their first ever state boys basketball title in 2022 after more than 100 years of trying. They were joined by the girls team, who also took state.

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t also announce a nomination for our newest team member, evening anchor Genevieve Reaume. She’s been nominated in the Spot News category for her coverage of the deadly shooting at the Bend Safeway last August. She was working at KATU in Portland at the time.

The awards will be announced on June 3.