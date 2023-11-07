▶️ Central Oregon Daily’s Emily ‘Bacon’ Kirk appears in John Oliver segment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily News’ Emily Kirk has made the big time.

Emily appeared in Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

The segment was a one-minute montage showing television news anchors wearing Halloween costumes on the air. It was titled “It was Halloween and local TV hosts did what they always do.”

Emily wore a bacon outfit on Halloween during Good Morning Central Oregon, making up one of the three-person team of bacon, eggs (Megan Sinclair) and toast (Scott Elnes).

You can watch the segment below. Emily appears at about 1:04.