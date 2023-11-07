▶️ Central Oregon Daily’s Emily ‘Bacon’ Kirk appears in John Oliver segment

Emily Bacon
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, November 6th 2023

Central Oregon Daily News’ Emily Kirk has made the big time.

Emily appeared in Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

The segment was a one-minute montage showing television news anchors wearing Halloween costumes on the air. It was titled “It was Halloween and local TV hosts did what they always do.” 

Emily wore a bacon outfit on Halloween during Good Morning Central Oregon, making up one of the three-person team of bacon, eggs (Megan Sinclair) and toast (Scott Elnes).

You can watch the segment below. Emily appears at about 1:04.

 

GMCO halloween costumes

