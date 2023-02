by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Most teens and young adults can to go the Drop Center in Bend Wednesday to build their own emergency preparedness kit.

Some of the items include a flashlight, first aid kit and phone charger.

As an extra incentive, there is also going to be pizza as you prepare you kit.

The event runs from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. It’s for those ages 14-27.

The Drop Center is located at 1340 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend — South entrance of the building across from the entrance to Wall Street Storage.