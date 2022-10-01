Elks make room for Beavers and Bulldogs at Vince Genna Stadium

The Oregon State Baseball Beavers are in town taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vince Genna stadium for a fall ball exhibition.
Saturday afternoon the stands were packed with fans wearing plenty of Beaver orange.
Gunner Colton of Bend came with hopes of, “Seeing a foul ball come over this net.”
The fourth grader who plays baseball brought his glove to catch a wayward souvenir.
The teams are playing a 7 inning double header.
The first game started at 1:05 p.m. and the second game will start a half hour after the first game ends.
