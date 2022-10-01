Elks make room for Beavers and Bulldogs at Vince Genna Stadium

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Baseball Beavers are in town taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vince Genna stadium for a fall ball exhibition.

Saturday afternoon the stands were packed with fans wearing plenty of Beaver orange.

Gunner Colton of Bend came with hopes of, “Seeing a foul ball come over this net.”

The fourth grader who plays baseball brought his glove to catch a wayward souvenir.

The teams are playing a 7 inning double header.

The first game started at 1:05 p.m. and the second game will start a half hour after the first game ends.