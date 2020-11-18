Elks Lodge donates $12K to charities; Salvation Army seeks bell ringers

The Bend Elks Lodge has presented two non-profits with a much-needed boost in funding.

The Giving Plate and Salvation Army each received $6,000 to provide food and toys to local families over the holidays.

Major Michael Johnson with the Salvation Army, said the donation will be especially helpful considering fewer people will be walking by local bell-ringers at red kettle locations.

“We’ve already noticed that more people are requesting food this year, than last year, and we’re only barely halfway through our sign-ups,” he said. “So, we’re hoping that the donations we get will help us meet the need that’s out there.”

In an effort to raise $120,000, Johnson says a greater focus will be placed on the virtual “Red Kettle Campaign.”

You’ll still see the traditional kettles outside 24 stores across Central Oregon.

But so far this year there are not enough volunteer bell ringers to get through the season.

Kettles can be found at Fred Meyer, Walmart, Safeway, Albertson’s and Bi-Mart.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need and all gifts stay in Deschutes County.

Visit redkettlebend.org to donate or learn more about how you can help the Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.