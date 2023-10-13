Elk Lake Guard Station added to National Register of Historic Places

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An old U.S. Forest Service guard station off the Cascade Lakes Highway is now federally recognized as a piece of history.

The Elk Lake Guard Station is now on the National Register of Historic Places, meaning its officially a place worthy of preservation.

According to the Deschutes National Forest, the log cabin was built nearly a century ago and served as a base for a forest guard.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Deschutes Trail Coalition helps with repair backlog

RELATED: Don’t touch that! Illegal to grab artifacts found on national forest land